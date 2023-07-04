Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,235,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $746.82 and a 200-day moving average of $651.51. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.