Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT at $456.67

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $456.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTLCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.12) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

British Land Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

British Land Increases Dividend

About British Land

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

