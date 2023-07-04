Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT at $456.67

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $456.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BTLCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.12) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
British Land Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.10.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
