Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $71.24

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

