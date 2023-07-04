Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $176.88

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $4,126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

