Brokerages Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target at $20.17

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45. On average, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,427.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,427.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,919 shares of company stock worth $191,177 and sold 7,509 shares worth $74,521. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

