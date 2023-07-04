Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $19.33

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.