Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $26.42

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

