Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises about 4.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 5,712.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 610,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 924,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,320. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

