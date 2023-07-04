Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

