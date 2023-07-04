Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.
In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.
BRO stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
