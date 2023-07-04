BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. 9,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRP by 1,429.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

