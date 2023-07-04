Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 94,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

