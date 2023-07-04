Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 94,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
