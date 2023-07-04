Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $633,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $19,492,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 121.3% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

