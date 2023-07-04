CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $452,652.98 and approximately $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,847.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00341920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.85 or 0.00897687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00538806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00063553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00142893 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

