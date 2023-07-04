Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,237 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:BJUN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

