Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

