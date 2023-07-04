Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

