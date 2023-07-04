Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 145 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.