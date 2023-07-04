Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 260 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

