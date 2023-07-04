Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a PE ratio of 503.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

