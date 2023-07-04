Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MTUM stock opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.42. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

