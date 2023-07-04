Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $269,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

