Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 42,208 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

