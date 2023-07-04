Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0052 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.75 million and $154,393.94 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Cashaa Token Profile
Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cashaa Token Trading
