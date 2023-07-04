CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $125,899.75 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,818.89 or 1.00022747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.5950108 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,234.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

