Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS MTUM opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

