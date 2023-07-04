Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.44 and its 200-day moving average is $240.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

