Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $432.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $125.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

