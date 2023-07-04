Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 6,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 122,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,239,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,064,297.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 313,364 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,634 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

