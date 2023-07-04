CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 1,822,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.