Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.90

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 69499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Chamberlin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.54.

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

