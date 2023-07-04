Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 387,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 67,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,230. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.