Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $51,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 152,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

