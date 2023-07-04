Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,093. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

