City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 975,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

City Office REIT Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 328,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. City Office REIT has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -216.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

