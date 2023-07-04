CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CHKGF remained flat at $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

