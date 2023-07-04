Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,325 ($54.89) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of LON CKN remained flat at GBX 2,970 ($37.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,984.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,076.29. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,440 ($30.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,735 ($47.40). The company has a market cap of £910.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($39.15), for a total transaction of £33,564.80 ($42,600.33). Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

