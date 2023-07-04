CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,881.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $122,307 over the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Price Performance
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
