Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 246,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,100. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $404.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

