Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.30. 2,808,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,345,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 674,228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

