Comparing Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -42.14% 4.54% 3.80% Excellon Resources -97.24% N/A -37.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $167.54 million 17.37 -$91.35 million ($0.42) -37.45 Excellon Resources $32.57 million 0.20 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.18

Analyst Recommendations

Excellon Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Excellon Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

