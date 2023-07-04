Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

