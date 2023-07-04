Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass and GEMALTO NV/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Compass alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.02 billion N/A -$601.50 million ($1.29) -2.87 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -10.11% -85.63% -32.08% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Compass and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.5% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 4 0 2.57 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Volatility & Risk

Compass has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass beats GEMALTO NV/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

(Free Report)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GEMALTO NV/S

(Free Report)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.