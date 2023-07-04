Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $496.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $496.66 million and $155.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $64.09 or 0.00208234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00057622 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,749,371 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,749,147.05574981 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 63.24611793 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $143,808,623.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

