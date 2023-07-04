Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $613.29 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $613.29 million and approximately $57.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,629,990 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,440,966.388843 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20691047 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $70,292,518.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

