Conflux Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $612.28 million and approximately $53.02 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,842.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00342401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.71 or 0.00897181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00538970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00063573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00141865 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,695,850 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,440,966.388843 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20691047 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $70,292,518.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.