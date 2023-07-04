Conflux Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Conflux has a market cap of $617.37 million and approximately $66.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,893.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00345794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00900397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00546756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00063811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00142983 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,582,848 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,440,966.388843 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20691047 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $70,292,518.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.