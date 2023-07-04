Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.4 days.

Constellation Software stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,085.50. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,000.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,831.10. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,280.00 and a one year high of $2,138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 60.04%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

