Continuum Finance (CTN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $107,357.35

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 98.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $107,357.35 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

