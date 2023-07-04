Cordant Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cordant Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 6,362,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,118. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

