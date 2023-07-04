Cordant Inc. Sells 573 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordant Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. 1,851,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,820. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.